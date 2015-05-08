(Adds details, background)

MADRID May 8 Spanish builder Sacyr has hired investment bank Lazard as an adviser in the possible sale of a 30 percent stake in its listed real estate unit Testa, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Sacyr, which owns 99.5 percent of Testa, had been studying the possible sale of shares in the unit for more than a year, in order to increase its free float of readily tradeable shares and raise cash.

The move is part of a wider drive at Sacyr to complete a painful restructuring and debt-reduction strategy prompted by the bursting of a real estate bubble in 2008 and the subsequent economic crisis.

"The two processes are independent, no decision has been yet taken but both a direct stake sale or a share offering will be looked at," said the source on condition of anonymity.

Sacyr's new focus has helped send its shares up 36.5 percent so far this year. They were up 2.8 percent at 1530 GMT.

Spain's Merlin Properties said earlier this month it had already made a preliminary non-binding offer for a stake in Testa, while real estate company Colonial said on Friday it would assess any invitation to participate in an eventual sale.

Sacyr and Lazard declined comment.

Sacyr is being advised by JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley on the share offering. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Pravin Char and David Holmes)