BRIEF-Emlak Konut REIT uses 750.0 mln lira credit from various banks
* 750.0 MILLION LIRA CREDIT / FINANCING SUPPORT HAS BEEN USED FROM VARIOUS BANKS Source text for Eikon:
March 5 Investment group Torreal said on Tuesday it had closed the sale of its 9.6 percent stake in Spanish builder Sacyr.
Torreal is a Spanish fund led by businessman Juan Abello. (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez, writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by Julien Toyer)
PARIS, June 1 Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus Company has appointed Marc Reis, a longstanding oilseed manager at the firm, as its new global head for coffee, effective immediately, the group said on Thursday.