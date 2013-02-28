BRIEF-Central Reinsurance says 2016 dividend payment date is July 13
* Last date before book closure June 21 with book closure period from June 22 to June 26
MADRID Feb 28 Builder Sacyr Vallehermoso posted an annual net loss of 977.5 million euros ($1.28 billion) on Thursday after a writedown of its stake in oil firm Repsol.
Sacyr, which had already posted a 1.6 billion euro loss in 2011, said it would return to profit this year.
The company reported annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 506.1 million euros, down 3.3 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 Malaysia's RHB Bank Bhd and AMMB Holdings Bhd (AmBank) said on Thursday they will begin merger talks, in what could be Malaysia's biggest banking deal.