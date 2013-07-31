* Sacyr, OHL book falls in first half sales

* Shares drop for both

* Sacyr whittles down debt, OHL debt rises (Combines with OHL results, adds debt figures, detail)

By Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, July 31 Spain's moribund construction industry continued to drag on Spanish builders, results from Sacyr and OHL showed on Wednesday, despite an impressive roll call of contracts won abroad.

OHL and Sacyr both booked falls in sales marked by the poor performance of Spain's building industry in a long-running recession. Builders are selling assets to cut debt and seeking business abroad in order to counter a downturn at home.

Spain's economy all but emerged from a two-year slump in the second quarter, data showed on Tuesday, but recovery looks fragile given weak consumer demand and faltering growth abroad.

OHL, whose international contracts include building a high-speed railway linking the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia, booked sales down 12.5 percent with Spanish construction revenues nearly halving from the year-ago period.

Nearly three-quarters of the group's sales are made abroad and contracts range from a subway station in New York to a Canadian hospital.

OHL registered an increase in net debt to 5.5 billion euros, up from 4.2 billion at the end of December 2012 and nearly twice its market capitalisation, due to an increase in its stake in toll road operator Abertis and seasonal high working capital outflows.

OHL, whose shares have risen nearly a third in the year to date, recently carried out a capital increase at its Mexican unit to expand investment in the country which booked strong traffic flow growth on toll roads during the period.

Shares fell 2.2 percent to 28.5 euros on Wednesday.

Sacyr's net profit was 61 million euros in the first half, which was not comparable to the year-ago period due to heavy losses booked in 2012 after it took provisions to adjust its stake in Repsol following Argentina's expropriation of the oil major's YPF unit.

Sales slipped 3.6 percent, with revenues in Spain falling 20 percent. Sacyr booked more than half of its revenues from outside Spain for the first time ever, thanks to contracts such as widening the Panama Canal in Latin America.

Net debt at Sacyr fell to 8 billion euros from 8.6 billion euros at the end of March, helped by the sale of real estate assets in Paris, France.

Shares in Sacyr were 2.4 percent lower at 2.8 euros. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Clare Kane)