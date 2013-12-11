(Adds details, background)
By Sonya Dowsett and Jose Elías Rodríguez
MADRID Dec 11 Spanish builder Sacyr
said on Wednesday it had agreed with banks to swap 400 million
euros ($551 million) of debt at its Vallehermoso property unit
for real estate assets, a step further in the clean-up of the
parent company.
Sacyr put debt-laden Vallehermoso, whose assets mostly
consist of hard-to-sell undeveloped land for residential use, up
for sale in October. Sacyr said on Wednesday the unit was still
for sale.
Spain's indebted builders have put assets on the block and
focused their business on services and construction abroad as
they try to counter a severe economic downturn triggered by a
2008 housing crash.
The cancellation brings Vallehermoso's debt down to 800
million euros, 580 million of which is parked with Spain's
so-called 'bad bank' Sareb after being transferred last year by
the country's nationalised banks, such as Bankia.
Spanish banks which did not participate in the European
bail-out last year, such as Santander and BBVA
, are selling off portfolios of discounted real estate
assets to hedge funds as they clean up their balance sheets.
Sacyr merged with Spanish housing firm Vallehermoso in 2003,
when Spain's debt-fuelled construction boom was at its height,
to become Sacyr Vallehermoso. The unit is highly exposed to the
housing market, with around three-quarters of assets in
undeveloped land and the rest in residential developments.
On Oct. 1, it put the unit up for sale which allowed Sacyr
to remove Vallehermoso's debt from its balance sheet.
Sacyr had total net debt of 6.9 billion euros at the end of
September, more than three times its market capitalisation.
($1 = 0.7261 euros)
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Louise Heavens)