MADRID, March 20 Spanish constructor Sacyr Vallehermoso said on Wednesday that two of its Portuguese affiliates had been granted two contracts in Mozambique by Brazilian mining company Vale worth 177 million euros ($228 million).

The railway contracts, given to the Sacyr affiliates Somague and Neopul, form part of the expansion of the Moatize mine in the Tete province, Sacyr said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7760 euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by David Goodman)