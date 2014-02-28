Panama CITY Feb 28 The Panama Canal Authority expects to formally sign a deal on Thursday with a Spanish-led consortium to finish work on expansion of the waterway after a dispute over cost overruns held up completion, an official said on Friday.

"We expect that by Thursday we should be signing said document," Panama Canal Administrator Jorge Quijano told reporters a day after announcing a deal with the consortium, that is led by Spanish builder Sacyr and Italy's Salini Impregilo.