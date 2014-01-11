(Updates with fresh quotes, context throughout)
By Lomi Kriel
MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 Sacyr, the Spanish building
company leading a consortium to expand the Panama Canal, said on
Friday it was making progress in talks with the waterway's
operator over financing to avoid a damaging work stoppage on the
multi-billion dollar project.
Visiting Panama, Sacyr Chairman Manuel Manrique
played down an acrimonious spat over cost overruns, in which the
group demanded more money from the canal administrator to
continue work on a third set of locks for the canal.
"We are advancing day by day, and I am optimistic and hope
we will soon have a happy ending," Manrique told Reuters in an
interview in the Panamanian capital.
Manrique said the consortium, which includes Italian builder
Salini Impregilo, would process its claim for $1.6
billion in cost overruns via arbitration.
Earlier this month, the consortium threatened to halt work
from Jan. 20 unless the Panama Canal Authority footed the bill.
"We are going to continue with the project and we are going
to follow what the contract says," Manrique said. "The trouble
is that arbitration takes longer than the project. There is a
lack of cashflow which we have to solve."
The Sacyr chief said he hoped work would not stop, and
expected to return to Panama in the middle of next week for
further talks.
The canal authority and consortium have both floated
financing proposals. But it was not immediately clear how they
would ensure cashflow in the short term to keep afloat the plan
to expand one of the world's most important cargo routes.
The Panama Canal Authority said this week it was ready to
bring in a third party to finish the expansion if no deal was
reached with the consortium on financing.
Halting construction on the project would be a setback for
companies eager to move larger vessels through the century-old
waterway such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers who want
to ship exports from the U.S. Gulf coast to Asian markets.
LONGSTANDING WORRIES
The Panama Canal on Wednesday rejected a consortium proposal
that it pay $1 billion to continue work on expanding the
waterway. Under a separate plan, the consortium has proposed
that the canal authority pay out a $400 million cash advance.
The canal has suggested it and the consortium each provide
$100 million to keep work going, and said it would also delay
repayment of a previously disbursed $83 million advance.
Work began on the expansion in 2007 to create a new lane of
traffic along the canal and double its capacity. The overall
project is 72 percent complete.
Last week, the consortium, which also features Belgium's Jan
De Nul and Panama's Constructora Urbana, said it had faced the
added costs due to unforeseen setbacks in the $3.2 billion
section of the project to build the new locks.
The group said flawed geological studies carried out by the
authority had caused the cost overruns.
U.S. diplomatic cables published by Wikileaks showed the
government of Panama President Ricardo Martinelli was worried
about progress before six months had passed.
Sacyr won the canal contract in 2009 with an offer
considerably below the main rival bids and also below the $3.48
billion reference set by the canal authority.
