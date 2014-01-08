MILAN Jan 8 The chief executive of Italian
builder Salini Impregilo outlined on Wednesday two
alternative solutions to end a dispute over cost overruns in
work on the Panama Canal and complete the project in 2015.
Salini Impregilo is part of the consortium Grupo Unidos por
el Canal (GUPC), led by Spanish construction company Sacyr
, which has threatened to stop work on part of a
project to widen and deepen the canal originally expected to
cost about $5.25 billion.
In a statement, Pietro Salini said the first option put
forward by GUPC was for a settlement payment of $1 bln to
complete the work. The second option included further funding of
$500 million from the Panama Canal Authority, he said.
Salini said both proposals would allow work to be completed
in the first half of 2015, adding that if they were rejected the
dispute would go to international arbitration in Miami, USA.
