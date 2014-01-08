MILAN Jan 8 The chief executive of Italian builder Salini Impregilo outlined on Wednesday two alternative solutions to end a dispute over cost overruns in work on the Panama Canal and complete the project in 2015.

Salini Impregilo is part of the consortium Grupo Unidos por el Canal (GUPC), led by Spanish construction company Sacyr , which has threatened to stop work on part of a project to widen and deepen the canal originally expected to cost about $5.25 billion.

In a statement, Pietro Salini said the first option put forward by GUPC was for a settlement payment of $1 bln to complete the work. The second option included further funding of $500 million from the Panama Canal Authority, he said.

Salini said both proposals would allow work to be completed in the first half of 2015, adding that if they were rejected the dispute would go to international arbitration in Miami, USA.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, Writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)