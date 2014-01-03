(Corrects name of Spanish ambassador to Panama to Jesus Silva
not Jose Silva)
PANAMA CITY Jan 3 Spain's public works minister
and the chairman of Spanish builder Sacyr will fly to Panama
this weekend to help resolve a dispute over the cost of the
expansion of the Panama Canal, Panama's President Ricardo
Martinelli said on Friday.
Following a meeting with diplomats from Spain and Italy in
Panama City, Martinelli also said that the governments of
Panama, Spain and Italy are ready to work together to make sure
the massive infrastructure project is completed.
The Spanish ambassador to Panama, Jesus Silva, said Sacyr
still wants to see the expansion completed.
A building consortium behind the project - which includes
Sacyr, Italy's Salini Impregilo, Belgium's
Jan De Nul and Panama's Constructora Urbana - said earlier this
week that $1.6 billion in cost overruns on the $3.2 billion plan
to build a third set of locks for the canal should be met by
Panama.
