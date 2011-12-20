Dec 20 Shares in Spain's Sacyr Vallehermoso and Repsol will resume trade from 1415 GMT, the stock market regulator said on Tuesday.

Shares in both groups were suspended ahead of Repsol's purchase of 10 percent of its own shares held by the builder and Sacyr's agreement to refinance 2.4 billion euros ($3.12 billion)of debt.

($1 = 0.7682 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)