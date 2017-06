MADRID Dec 20 Debt-laden Spanish builder Sacyr has agreed a three-year extension to repay the remaining debt related to its Repsol loan, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

Earlier, Repsol Chairman Antonio Brufau said the company had bought 10 percent of its own shares from Sacyr. (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)