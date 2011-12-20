MADRID Dec 20 Spanish oil major Repsol said it paid 2.57 billion euros ($3.35 billion) for 10 percent of its own shares that had been in the hands of its debt-laden shareholder Sacyr.

In a statement, Repsol said it may use the shares to remunerate shareholders or sell to a instutional or strategic investor. ($1 = 0.7682 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)