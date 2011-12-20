UPDATE 1-GE wins U.S. antitrust approval for Baker Hughes purchase
WASHINGTON, June 12 General Electric Co won U.S. antitrust approval to merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc, the Justice Department said on Monday.
MADRID Dec 20 Debt-laden Spanish builder Sacyr has agreed to refinance 2.4 billion euros ($3.12 billion) of debt by Jan. 31, 2015 at a rate of 350 basis points over 3-month Euribor, a source with knowledge of the agreement said on Tuesday.
The builder would have to pay a restructuring commission of 2.5 percent of the amount they intend to refinance, the source said. ($1 = 0.7682 euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
