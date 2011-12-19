* Sacyr must refinance 4.9 bln euros debt by Dec. 21
* Creditor banks want sale of half its 20 percent of Repsol
* Repsol itself potential buyer of 2.7 bln euro stake
By Carlos Ruano and Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, Dec 19 Spanish oil major Repsol
may buy up to 10 percent of its shares from Sacyr
, as foreign industrial buyers faded before a looming
deadline for the debt-laden builder to refinance, sources said.
A syndicate of banks led by Bankia, Citigroup
and Santander, wants Sacyr to come up with about
half the 4.9 billion euros ($6.4 billion) it owes to be able to
refinance the remainder before a Dec. 21 deadline, sources with
knowledge of the refinancing talks told Reuters on Monday.
Indian conglomerate Essar, Russian group Lukoil,
Chinese oil major Sinopec, and an unnamed Latin American oil
group had been tipped as possible buyers of the Repsol stake,
worth about 2.7 billion euros.
The sources said that, while all options remain open, the
likelihood of sealing a deal with a foreign industrial buyer at
an attractive price before Wednesday looked slim.
Sinopec and other Chinese state-owned oil companies do not
have a track record of taking minority stakes in established
listed oil and gas companies. When a Chinese buyer was reported
to be eyeing Sacyr's Repsol stake in 2008, industry minister
Miguel Sebastian said he would like a Spanish buyer.
Repsol's other main shareholders, Caixabank and
Mexican group Pemex, are not likely buyers, leaving Sacyr with
the option of placing 8-10 percent on the market or Repsol
itself buying a chunk to hold as treasury stock.
"It is not such a bad deal for Repsol. The stock
is cheap, they would be buying at a good price and can sell the
shares later," Alvaro Navarro, equity analyst at Intermoney
Valores in Madrid said. "And the risk of Sacyr selling at a
discount disappears."
Analysts said hedge funds and pension funds would be eager
to buy small stakes at a good price in an oil company with
recurring revenues, exploration projects and an attractive
dividend policy.
Repsol declined to comment, while Sacyr was not available to
comment. A Sinopec media official said the company had no
information available on a deal to buy part of Repsol from
Sacyr, when reached by Reuters.
Repsol shares were up 2.1 percent at 22.535 euros by 1320
GMT, outpacing a 1.5 percent gain on Spain's blue chip index
, while Sacyr shares were down 0.1 percent.
SCRAMBLE FOR SURVIVAL
Sacyr ran into debt trouble when it acquired 20 percent of
oil group Repsol for 6.5 billion euros just before the global
financial crisis and the collapse of Spain's property and
construction bubble.
It was a time when other Spanish builders, such as ACS
, Acciona and Ferrovial, were also
looking to diversify away from their core construction business
after a decade-long boom.
Sacyr's ill-fated investment led to a battle among
management and shareholders which ended in the ousting of
long-time chairman Luis del Rivero and now threatens the
company's very survival.
The Repsol stake is worth about 5.4 billion euros, meaning
del Rivero's successor, Manuel Manrique, has little choice among
unattractive options to pay back the loan.
Sacyr has net debt of 11.4 billion euros and scarce free
cash flow given Spain's prolonged construction downturn. It has
already put other assets like rental business Vallehermoso
up as collateral.
Aside from the Repsol loan, Sacyr faces expiries on 575
million euros of debt in 2012 and 952 million in 2013.
"The talks (on the Repsol stake) are vertiginous. Anything
is still possible," a source with knowledge of the negotiations
said.