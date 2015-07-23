MADRID, July 23 Spanish builder Sacyr
said on Thursday it would use around 600 million euros ($660
million) from the sale of real estate unit Testa to partially
pay down a loan it took out to buy a stake in oil company Repsol
.
After the payment, Sacyr will owe 1.665 billion euros on the
loan, it said in statement.
The builder said it would book capital gains of 1.28 billion
euros from the sale of the unit to Merlin Properties.
($1 = 0.9095 euros)
