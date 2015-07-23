MADRID, July 23 Spanish builder Sacyr said on Thursday it would use around 600 million euros ($660 million) from the sale of real estate unit Testa to partially pay down a loan it took out to buy a stake in oil company Repsol .

After the payment, Sacyr will owe 1.665 billion euros on the loan, it said in statement.

The builder said it would book capital gains of 1.28 billion euros from the sale of the unit to Merlin Properties.

($1 = 0.9095 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by John Stonestreet)