UPDATE 1-GE wins U.S. antitrust approval for Baker Hughes purchase
WASHINGTON, June 12 General Electric Co won U.S. antitrust approval to merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc, the Justice Department said on Monday.
Dec 20 Spain's Sacyr Vallehermoso shares resumed trading up 8.0 percent while Repsol resumed trading up 0.9 pct, after both were suspended ahead of an accord on the Sacyr's stake in Repsol. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
WASHINGTON, June 12 General Electric Co won U.S. antitrust approval to merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc, the Justice Department said on Monday.
* Saudi to limit July oil volumes to Asia, slash U.S. volumes