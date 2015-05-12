(Adds details on debt, background, ACS results)
MADRID May 12 Spanish builders and
ACS, still overhauling their businesses seven years on
from a property crash at home, posted improved first-quarter
profits on Tuesday helped by revenues from abroad.
Spanish construction companies have been trying to to cut
large debt piles after the real estate crash in 2008 sent
property prices into a tailspin and many firms to the wall.
Healthier income from abroad, boosted in the past three
months by a weaker euro, is now helping some get back on track,
even though the construction business in Spain remains muted.
Companies have yet to fully complete painful restructurings,
however, and net debt at the two groups rose slightly from the
end of December.
Sacyr may sell a stake in its listed real estate business
Testa, which would help it raise cash. It has hired
Lazard to advise on the potential disposal of a 30 percent
holding, a source said last week.
The company said on Tuesday it was looking at various
scenarios and offers for the business, though it declined to
give details.
Sacyr's core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), rose 23 percent to 111
million euros ($125 million) in the January-March period.
Net profit rose 5 percent to 25 million euros, with
construction revenues boosted by projects in Latin America and
the Middle East.
ACS floated just over half of its renewable energy business
Saeta Yield in February, which should help it remove
debt linked to the assets from its books.
The company said on Tuesday it had cancelled an equity
derivative which would have allowed it to buy 164 million
Iberdola shares.
Net profit at ACS rose 2.5 percent to 207 million euros
while EBITDA rose 9 percent to 643 million euros. Sales were
especially helped by its business in the Americas.
Spanish building and infrastructure groups OHL, FCC
and Abertis are due to report first-quarter
earnings on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8895 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White and Robert Hetz; editing by Sarah
Morris and David Clarke)