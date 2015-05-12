BRIEF-Hastings Investco sells 35 mln shares in Hastings -bookrunner
* Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc , at a price of 300.5 pence per share
MADRID May 12 Spanish builder Sacyr said on Tuesday core profit rose 23 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, helped by a jump in overseas revenue and an economic revival in some of its key markets.
Sacyr said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 111 million euros ($125 million) in the period. Net profit rose 5 percent to 25 million euros. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Sarah Morris)
TOKYO, May 9 Policymakers must seek ways to put the wall of money printed by central banks to better use to foster growth, such as prompting financial institutions to lend more to innovative industries with potential, Japan's top financial regulator said on Tuesday.