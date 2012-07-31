MADRID, July 31 Spanish builder Sacyr
Vallehermoso reported a first-half net loss on Tuesday,
down from a net profit in the same period last year, after
adjusting in its books earlier this year the value of its stake
in oil company Repsol.
Sacyr reported a net loss of 733 million euros ($902.72
million) after taking a hit of 741 million euros on its 10
percent Repsol stake. This compared with a net profit of 102.41
million euros in the same period last year.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 7.2 percent to 263.75 million euros.
Debt-laden Sacyr, which builds bridges, tunnels and
airports, bought 20 percent of Repsol just before
Spain's construction boom turned to bust but had to sell half
the stake back the oil company at a loss last year to pay back
loans.
Repsol's stock is now worth roughly half what it was in 2006
when Sacyr bought its stake.
Sacyr's debt pile stood at 2.8 billion euros at the end of
June, up from 2.3 billion euros at this time in 2011, the
company said.
($1 = 0.8120 euros)
