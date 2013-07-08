MADRID, July 8 Spanish property and construction
group Sacyr said on Monday its property business Testa
Inmuebles had sold an office block in Paris to a French fund in
a deal worth 450 million euros ($578.90 million) to cut debt.
Sacyr said the sale of the 54,000 squared-metre Tour Adria,
based in La Defense in the French capital, as well an earlier
sale of a building in Miami, would cut debt by 550 million
euros.
Sacyr, which was hit by the bursting of a housing bubble in
Spain in early 2008, had debt of 8.7 billion euros at the end of
March.
Testa would retain a 32 percent share in a company set up by
the new owners of the Paris tower, which had generated an annual
yield of more than 6 percent, Sacyr said.
The buyer is OPCI PREIM 2, lead by fund manager Primonial
REIM.
($1 = 0.7773 euros)
(Reporting By Jose Elias Rodriguez, writing by Sarah Morris,
editing by Jane Merriman)