MADRID, July 8 Spanish property and construction group Sacyr said on Monday its property business Testa Inmuebles had sold an office block in Paris to a French fund in a deal worth 450 million euros ($578.90 million) to cut debt.

Sacyr said the sale of the 54,000 squared-metre Tour Adria, based in La Defense in the French capital, as well an earlier sale of a building in Miami, would cut debt by 550 million euros.

Sacyr, which was hit by the bursting of a housing bubble in Spain in early 2008, had debt of 8.7 billion euros at the end of March.

Testa would retain a 32 percent share in a company set up by the new owners of the Paris tower, which had generated an annual yield of more than 6 percent, Sacyr said.

The buyer is OPCI PREIM 2, lead by fund manager Primonial REIM.

($1 = 0.7773 euros) (Reporting By Jose Elias Rodriguez, writing by Sarah Morris, editing by Jane Merriman)