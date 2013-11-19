Nov 19 Sadbhav Engineering Ltd : * Says gets project from Delhi Metro Rail Corp worth 509.6 million rupees * Source text: Sadbhav Engineering Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has been declared the successful bidder (L1) for the following project/work by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. for aggregating contract value of Rs. 50.96 Crores : "Contract CC- 57: Civil works for construction of depot cum workshop, including structural, architectural, plumbing, drainage, external development, culvert and road works etc. for Bahadurgarh Depot at Mundka - Bahadurgarh Corridor, Line - 5 Extn of Phase - III Delhi MRTS" * Further company coverage