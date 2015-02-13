MADRID Feb 13 Saeta Yield, the renewable energy unit of Spanish builder ACS, on Friday priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the bottom of its expected range to value the company at 852 million euros ($973 million).

Spanish companies are returning to the stock market as investors seek out shares, with bond yields turning negative at a time of historically low interest rates.

The Saeta listing comes on the heels of the highly subscribed flotation of Spanish airport operator Aena earlier this week in Europe's biggest IPO since Glencore in 2011.

Saeta is due to start trading on Feb. 16. The initial offer consists of 41.6 million shares, or 51 percent of the company's share capital, but it could increase to 56.1 percent of share capital if the overallotment option is exercised.

By floating a majority stake in the company, ACS can remove around 798 million euros of debt linked to the renewable assets from its balance sheet, analysts say. The builder had been trying to sell the assets for several years without success.

ACS's net debt rose 17 percent to 5.9 billion euros at end-September, not including over 2 billion of debt linked to the renewable assets which under accounting rules are not consolidated into total debt because the asset were marked for sale.

Saeta's portfolio comprises 13 power plants including wind and solar energy farms in Spain with 689 megawatts of capacity, and 400 kilometres of electrical transmission lines in Peru.

The global co-ordinators of the deal are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Societe Generale.

($1 = 0.8753 euros) (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Robert Hetz; Editing by Mark Potter)