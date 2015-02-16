(Adds details, background)

MADRID Feb 16 Saeta Yield, the renewable energy business of Spanish builder ACS, made a lukewarm market debut on Monday, contrasting with last week's buoyant listing of airports firm Aena but helping ACS to lighten its debt load.

Shares in Saeta Yield, which initially opened up around 1.3 percent, were down 1.4 percent to 10.30 euros by 1350 GMT. That compared with an initial price of 10.45 euros per share which had already been set at the low end of expectations.

ACS shares were down 0.2 percent at 33.35 euros, compared with a flat Spanish benchmark index.

The Saeta Yield listing, which valued the company at 852 million euros ($972 million), comes after Aena soared about 25 percent following its stock market debut on Wednesday, with demand driven by optimism in Spain's economic recovery and traders seeking yield amid record low interest rates.

The Spanish economy is expected to grow by as much as 3 percent this year after registering expansion in 2014 for the first time since 2008.

By floating just over half of the company, ACS can remove about 798 million euros of debt linked to the renewable assets, which have been pummelled by Spain's six-year economic downturn and regulatory changes. The builder had been trying to sell the assets for several years without success.

"Renewable energy assets have tied up considerable financial resources and management time for the last four years," said Joaquin Ferrer, analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux.

"The company's recent actions (of listing Saeta Yield) have yielded a better-than-expected result."

Saeta runs 19 power plants in Spain including wind farms and solar thermal plants, with total energy generation capacity of 688 megawatts.

($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer and Mark Potter)