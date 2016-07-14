STOCKHOLM, July 14 SAF-Holland, a supplier of components to the commercial vehicle industry, is making an all-cash offer for Haldex, valuing the Swedish brake systems maker at 4.2 billion Swedish crowns ($491 million), it said in a statement on Thursday.

Haldex said separately that apart from the SAF-Holland offer, which it said it would evaluate, it had also received a non-binding proposal from another party which it did not identify.

SAF Holland said its 94.42 crown per share offer, a 10.8 percent premium to Wednesday's closing price, was conditional on it becoming owner of more than 90 percent of shares and that it had bought a 3.6 percent stake in Haldex in past weeks.

