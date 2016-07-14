STOCKHOLM, July 14 SAF-Holland, a supplier of
components to the commercial vehicle industry, is making an
all-cash offer for Haldex, valuing the Swedish brake
systems maker at 4.2 billion Swedish crowns ($491 million), it
said in a statement on Thursday.
Haldex said separately that apart from the SAF-Holland
offer, which it said it would evaluate, it had also received a
non-binding proposal from another party which it did not
identify.
SAF Holland said its 94.42 crown per share offer, a 10.8
percent premium to Wednesday's closing price, was conditional on
it becoming owner of more than 90 percent of shares and that it
had bought a 3.6 percent stake in Haldex in past weeks.
($1 = 8.4843 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)