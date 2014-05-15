(Repeats to attach to alert, no changes to text)
MUNICH May 15 Commercial vehicles supplier SAF
Holland reported a forecast-beating 24 percent rise in
first quarter profit thanks to good demand for trailers in
Europe.
First-quarter sales came in at 235.3 million euros ($3.2
billion) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax at 17.1
million, it said on Thursday, beating forecasts for 227 million
and 15.9 million in a Reuters poll.
It also confirmed its targets for 2014 and 2015.
($1 = 0.7294 Euros)
