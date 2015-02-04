Feb 4 SAF Tehnika AS :

* Q2 2014/15 net sales 3.6 million euros ($4.13 million), up 28 pct versus year ago

* Q2 2014/2015 EBITDA of 91,732 euros versus EBITDA loss of 225,911 euros year ago

* Q2 2014/15 net loss of 96,770 euros versus loss of 357,877 euros year ago

* Says due to intense competitive pressure board of SAF Tehnika cannot provide certain prognosis for sales figures and operational results Source text: bit.ly/16l7sgd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8721 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)