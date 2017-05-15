BRIEF-Synertone Communication posts FY loss attributable HK$196.693 mln
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividends in respect of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016.
NAIROBI May 15 Safaricom said on Monday it aims to expand its M-Pesa financial services across Africa after South Africa's Vodacom buys a 35 percent stake in the Kenyan telecoms operator from Britain's Vodafone .
Safaricom, which dominates mobile telephony in Kenya with 28 million subscribers, said in a statement that Vodafone had offered "appropriate assurances" to the Kenyan government, which is also a shareholder in Safaricom, before the deal was announced. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)
BOSTON, June 20 Major oil companies like Exxon Mobil and BP Plc have thrown their support behind a carbon tax plan proposed by a group of elder Republican statesmen, according to an advertisement published in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.