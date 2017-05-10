NAIROBI May 10 Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator, Safaricom, posted a 20.7 percent jump in its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in its year to end March, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Sateesh Kamath told an investor briefing that the EBITDA was 100.3 billion shillings ($973.31 million), excluding a one-off item of 3.4 billion shillings.

The company, which is 40 percent owned by Britain’s Vodafone said it had decided to extend the contract of its chief executive, Bob Collymore, by another two years. Collymore was first appointed in 2010. ($1 = 103.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)