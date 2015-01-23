BRIEF-Oslo Bourse takes Grieg, Spb 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility into osebx share index
* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index
Jan 23 Safe Orthopaedics SA:
* Launches IPO on Euronext Paris
* Indicative price range 2.55 euros ($3) - 3.45 euros per share
* IPO to raise 15 million euros, which could be increased to maximum of 19.8 million euros
* Open price offer and global placement to close on Feb. 4
* Says to have received underwriting commitments of existing shareholders of about 5.4 million euros
* Issuance of 5 million new shares Source text: bit.ly/1t5TmtI ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 5 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest artificial hip and knee maker, reported a 3 percent rise in underlying revenue in its first quarter, helped by a return to double-digit growth in emerging markets and a solid performance in knee implants.