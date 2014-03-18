LONDON, March 18 Payment service provider
SafeCharge, majority owned by Israeli entrepreneur Teddy Sagi,
plans to raise about $100 million by listing shares on London's
junior AIM stock exchange, the company said on Tuesday.
SafeCharge handles transactions for European betting
companies and also for businesses in the foreign exchange
trading sector.
The company is expected to have a market capitalisation of
between 210 and 230 million pounds ($349-382 million) after the
sale of new shares. It plans to have a free float of at least 25
percent of its capital.
"We're very excited by the prospect of listing in London,
which will improve the group's profile amongst prospective
clients and should enable us to grow both organically and
through acquisitions," Chief Executive David Avgi said in a
statement.
Sagi, founder of online gaming technology company Playtech
, is not selling any shares and will retain a diluted
stake of about 63 percent after the listing. He recently banked
around 326 million pounds by selling part of his Playtech
holding.
SafeCharge is one of a growing number of companies in Europe
that are selling shares to investors who expect growth as the
economy picks up momentum.
SafeCharge had turnover of $43.2 million in 2013 and
reported adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation) of $11.3 million.
The company employs about 200 people in Britain, Cyprus,
Bulgaria, Israel, Germany and Austria.
Shore Capital is acting as the broker for the deal.