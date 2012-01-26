* FY pretax profit falls 71 percent to 8.5 mln stg
* Raises final dividend by 9 percent
Jan 26 Safestore Holdings Plc
posted a 71 percent fall in full-year pretax profit, hurt by
certain one-off charges, but the company stayed optimistic about
its prospects on rising demand for self storage.
The self storage retailer, which generates much of its
revenue from individuals moving houses, said it had seen
continued growth in personal and business new lets and raised
its final dividend 9 percent to 3.55 pence.
In August, the company dismissed fears about tough economic
conditions affecting its business as more people used its
services.
For the year ended Oct. 31, the pretax profit was 8.5
million pounds ($13.3 million), compared with 29.2 million
pounds last year. It incurred an investment loss of 18.4 million
pounds, against a gain of 18.5 million pounds a year ago.
Revenue rose 6.6 percent to 95.1 million pounds for the
company, whose peers include Big Yellow and Lok'n Store
.
Safestore shares, which have gained 11 percent in the past
month, closed at 105.5 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock
Exchange, valuing the business at about 200 million pounds.