Aug 14 Safety-Kleen Inc, which provides auto-part cleaning services and refines used oil, revived its plans to go public and filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $400 million in an IPO.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley would be underwriting the new offering.

Safety-Kleen first filed to go public in May 2008, with Merrill Lynch & Co and JPMorgan listed as its underwriters. The company shelved its $350 million offering later that year, citing adverse market conditions.

Safety-Kleen, which counts private equity firms Highland Capital and Contrarian Capital among its shareholders, said it planned to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'SK.'

Plano, Texas-based Safety-Kleen also said JPMorgan Chase & Co owns nearly 15 percent of the company.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.