GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rebounds but jitters keep Treasury yields, dollar down
* Sterling mostly flat before UK election (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
Sept 5 Safeway Inc said on Wednesday it plans to take its Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc gift card and payment services unit public sometime in the first half of 2013.
Safeway, one of the largest U.S. grocers, plans to file a registration statement for a potential initial public offering of a minority stake in Blackhawk, it said on Wednesday. It plans to complete the IPO sometime in the first half of 2013, depending on market conditions.
Blackhawk sells gift cards at grocery stores and through thousands of other stores, such as pharmacies and convenience stores.
* Sterling mostly flat before UK election (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
PARIS, June 6 French president Emmanuel Macron told crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Tuesday that he was deeply concerned about rising tensions in the Gulf and that France would be "uncompromising" in the fight against terrorism.