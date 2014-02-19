NEW YORK Feb 19 Private equity firm Cerberus
Capital Management LP is currently in talks with U.S.
supermarket chain Safeway Inc about a possible
transaction, a person familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
Cerberus was one of the buyout firms that approached Safeway
last year about a possible deal, people familiar with the matter
had told Reuters in October. It could not be immediately
established if other private equity firms are also in talks with
Safeway.
Safeway said earlier on Wednesday it was in talks about
possibly selling itself. The source asked not to be identified
because the talks are private. A Safeway spokesperson could not
immediately be reached for comment on the talks with Cerberus.
Cerberus declined to comment.