WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
April 9 Safeway Inc said on Monday it promoted Chief Financial Officer Robert Edwards to the post of president at the second-largest U.S. grocery chain.
Edwards, 56, has been Safeway's CFO since 2004 and will continue in that role until his successor is named.
In his new role, Edwards will have responsibility for Safeway's retail operations, marketing, merchandising, corporate brands, manufacturing, distribution and finance functions.
Before joining the operator of grocery chains such as Safeway and Vons, Edwards held CFO posts at Maxtor Corp, which was acquired by Seagate Technology Plc, and Imation Corp .
Safeway shares closed down 0.4 percent at $19.64 before the announcement.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
ELK POINT, S.D., June 9 In this rural outpost of just over 1,900 residents, a local college student has become a courtroom sketch artist, trailers on Main Street are ersatz offices for a major law firm and members of an agricultural youth club are puzzled by a new metal detector at the local courthouse.