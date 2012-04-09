April 9 Safeway Inc said on Monday it promoted Chief Financial Officer Robert Edwards to the post of president at the second-largest U.S. grocery chain.

Edwards, 56, has been Safeway's CFO since 2004 and will continue in that role until his successor is named.

In his new role, Edwards will have responsibility for Safeway's retail operations, marketing, merchandising, corporate brands, manufacturing, distribution and finance functions.

Before joining the operator of grocery chains such as Safeway and Vons, Edwards held CFO posts at Maxtor Corp, which was acquired by Seagate Technology Plc, and Imation Corp .

Safeway shares closed down 0.4 percent at $19.64 before the announcement.