Nov 30 Safeway Inc , the second-largest
U.S. supermarket company, said its board of directors increased
its stock buyback authorization by $1.0 billion, to $8.0
billion.
The company said it had repurchased $6.1 billion of its
stock through the end of the third quarter and had about $0.9
billion remaining under the buyback program at that time.
The repurchase authorization does not have an expiration
date, Safeway said in a statement.