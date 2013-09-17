BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
Sept 17 * Jana Partners says owns 6.2 pct of Safeway shrs-filing * Jana Partners says had talks with Safeway management about reviewing strategic alternatives * Jana Partners says talked with Safeway management about spinoff of Blackhawk Network * Jana Partners says believes Safeway shares are undervalued - filing * Jana Partners says talked with Safeway management about exiting subscale and lower margin geograpgies * Jana Partners says may also discuss Safeway management and board composition
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.