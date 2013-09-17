Sept 17 * Jana Partners says owns 6.2 pct of Safeway shrs-filing * Jana Partners says had talks with Safeway management about reviewing strategic alternatives * Jana Partners says talked with Safeway management about spinoff of Blackhawk Network * Jana Partners says believes Safeway shares are undervalued - filing * Jana Partners says talked with Safeway management about exiting subscale and lower margin geograpgies * Jana Partners says may also discuss Safeway management and board composition