BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
By Olivia Oran
Sept 17 Hedge fund Jana Partners LLC disclosed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it had acquired a 6.2 percent stake in grocery chain Inc.
Jana said it has held talks with Safeway management about reviewing strategic alternatives for the Pleasanton, California-based company and that its shares are undervalued.
The hedge fund also said it has spoken with Safeway about exiting lower margin geographies.
Safeway said on Tuesday it had adopted a so-called poison pill to prevent an unwanted takeover of the company.
Safeway is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc to defend the company against a takeover, according to a source. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Safeway sold its Canadian assets to Empire Co Ltd, the parent of Canada's second-largest grocery chain, in June for $5.7 billion.
It also spun off its gift card unit Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc earlier this year.
Safeway operates its namesake chain as well as the Vons and Dominick's stores.
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.