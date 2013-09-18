BRIEF-Tryg Q1 profit after tax DKK 605 million, above expectations
* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX DKK 605 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 563 MILLION)
By Olivia Oran
Sept 17 Hedge fund Jana Partners LLC disclosed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it had acquired a 6.2 percent stake in grocery chain Safeway Inc.
Jana said it has held talks with Safeway management about reviewing strategic alternatives for the Pleasanton, California-based company and that its shares are undervalued.
The hedge fund also said it has spoken with Safeway about exiting lower margin geographies.
Safeway said on Tuesday it had adopted a so-called poison pill to prevent an unwanted takeover of the company.
Safeway is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc to defend the company against a takeover, according to a source. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Safeway sold its Canadian assets to Empire Co Ltd, the parent of Canada's second-largest grocery chain, in June for $5.7 billion.
It also spun off its gift card unit Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc earlier this year.
Safeway operates its namesake chain as well as the Vons and Dominick's stores.
FRANKFURT, April 7 The European Central Bank's chief economist would not rule out a further cut to the pace of the ECB's bond purchases this year in a TV interview due to air on Friday, saying this decision would be taken by all rate setters.
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: