By Martinne Geller
June 12 Safeway Inc launched under its
own store brand five types of filtered coffee pods compatible
with Keurig brewers but cheaper than those sold by ailing Green
Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc, whose dominance in that
market is being threatened.
Green Mountain, once a Wall Street high-flyer whose shares
have taken a nose dive, sells the Keurig brewers but makes most
of its profits from the "K-Cups" that go with them. New entrants
to the market, especially ones priced below Green Mountain's
K-Cups, could pressure prices and grab market share, say some
analysts and investors.
A Safeway store in Petaluma, California on Tuesday had on
its shelves five varieties of Safeway Select coffee for use with
Keurig machines. They were Breakfast Blend, French Roast, Costa
Rica, Hazelnut and Sumatra varieties, selling in packs of 12 for
$6.99. The regular price for most of the other K-Cups is around
$8.99, though they sometimes go on sale.
The new Safeway products differ from existing private label
pods for Keurig in that they are filtered coffee. The products
launched in January, two cappuccino-flavored drinks and one hot
cocoa drink, were instant, Safeway spokesman Brian Dowling told
Reuters in an email.
Safeway told Reuters about the coffee on Tuesday, days after
rival chain Kroger Co said it was launching store-branded
coffee pods for the Keurig machine. That sent Green Mountain
shares down as much as 10 percent to a 2-1/2-year low on Monday.
Green Mountain shares closed down 0.2 percent at $21.27 on
Tuesday after falling as low as $20.72, a new 52-week low.
Before the news from Safeway they had been up slightly.
Green Mountain shares have tumbled more than 80 percent
since September, due to questions about its business strategy
and growth trajectory, management and accounting practices. It
has been targeted by short-sellers, who have bet on the shares
falling.
In addition to its own Green Mountain coffee brand, it
sells Starbucks, Folgers, and Dunkin Donuts
K-Cups, among others, through licensing agreements.
Green Mountain owns dozens of patents that govern design of
the brewers, K-Cups and the interface of the machine and the
cups. Two patents governing cup design are set to expire in
September, which could allow manufacturers to make
Keurig-compatible cups independently of Green Mountain.
Some investors and analysts fear that private-label brands
will be able to undercut Green Mountain on price and erode its
dominant market share in the U.S. market for single-serve
coffee.
Among other retailers with private label brands, Target Corp
told Reuters it had no immediate plans to enter the
single-serve coffee market. Supervalu said it was aware
of the expiring patents and always looking to offer consumers
private label products.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc declined to comment, and Costco
Wholesale Corp did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Green Mountain spokeswoman Suzanne DuLong declined to
comment on the Safeway news and referred Reuters to a previous
statement regarding private-label competition in which she said
Green Mountain has the benefits of being the first to make
K-Cups, along with manufacturing scale and institutional
knowledge about the complexities of manufacturing K-Cup packs.
Another company to watch, analysts say, is Starbucks. The
coffee shop chain, which has been trying to boost its packaged
goods business, has a multi-year partnership with Green Mountain
by which it supplies coffee to Green Mountain, which then makes
the K-Cups.
Starbucks spokeswoman Alisa Martinez declined to provide
details about the companies' contract. When asked whether
Starbucks planned to renew the partnership even after the patent
expiry could allow it to manufacture the cups independently, she
said Starbucks valued its relationship with Green Mountain and
that it was not in a position, at this time, to change it.
Safeway shares closed up 14 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $18.16
on the New York Stock Exchange.