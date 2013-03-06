LOS ANGELES, March 6 Supermarket operator
Safeway Inc is exploring putting its Canadian property
assets into a real estate investment trust, an executive said at
a meeting with analysts on Wednesday.
Loblaw, Canada's largest grocer, said in December it planned
to put the vast majority of its property assets into a real
estate investment trust and some investors are lobbying for
Safeway to follow suit.
Safeway, with help from advisers, already has determined
that its U.S. assets and its Property Development Centers
subsidiary are not good candidates for REITs, the executive said
at the company's investor meeting.