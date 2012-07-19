* Q2 EPS 50 cents vs Street view 49 cents
* Total sales up 1.9 percent
* Shares up 5.5 percent premarket
July 19 Supermarket operator Safeway Inc
reported a quarterly profit just above analysts' estimates
despite rising competition from other grocery sellers, and its
shares rose 5.5 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.
The operator of grocery stores including Safeway, Vons and
Dominick's said second-quarter income from continuing operations
was $121.7 million, or 50 cents per share, down from $146.0
million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier. Safeway had
nearly 32 percent fewer shares outstanding in the latest
quarter.
Analysts, on average, were looking for a profit of 49 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total sales rose 1.9 percent to $10.39 billion. Closely
watched identical-store sales, excluding fuel, were up 0.8
percent, matching some analysts' estimates.
Shares of Safeway, the second-largest U.S. supermarket
operator, jumped to $17.40 in premarket trading. They closed at
$16.49 on Wednesday.