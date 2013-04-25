April 25 Safeway Inc on Thursday said a new personalized discount program helped sales and contributed to higher profits in the first quarter, and it maintained its forecast for the year.

The company, which operates Safeway, Vons and Dominick's supermarkets, said it earned $118.9 million, or 49 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 23, up from $72.9 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.