WIDER IMAGE-Moscow's metro mixes Lenin, WiFi and selfie spots
MOSCOW, May 31 Rub a dog's nose for luck. Look back to Russia's 1917 Bolshevik revolution. Marvel at a mosaic spaceman. Maybe even watch a ballet.
April 25 Safeway Inc on Thursday said a new personalized discount program helped sales and contributed to higher profits in the first quarter, and it maintained its forecast for the year.
The company, which operates Safeway, Vons and Dominick's supermarkets, said it earned $118.9 million, or 49 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 23, up from $72.9 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
MOSCOW, May 31 Rub a dog's nose for luck. Look back to Russia's 1917 Bolshevik revolution. Marvel at a mosaic spaceman. Maybe even watch a ballet.
* Militants have food, bullets to keep up fight (Adds Duterte comments, details throughout)