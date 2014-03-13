BRIEF-Hengli Petrochemical's Q1 net profit more than doubles
* Says Q1 net profit up 124.7 percent y/y at 286.7 million yuan ($41.64 million)
FRANKFURT, March 13 Saf Holland SA : * Says achievement of dividend target * Says group sales reach EUR 857.0 million * Says adjusted EBIT rises to EUR 59.3 million * Says dividend of 0.27 per share proposed * Says outlook for 2014: sales and earnings growth planned
* Says Q1 net profit up 124.7 percent y/y at 286.7 million yuan ($41.64 million)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.5 million dinars versus 434,069 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ppNMG4) Further company coverage: )