BRIEF-Bahrain Cinema Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.5 million dinars versus 434,069 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ppNMG4) Further company coverage: )
FRANKFURT, March 13 Saf Holland SA : * CEO - raising prices in Russia every month right now on rouble exchange rate,
business there going well * CEO says aims to pay dividend every year, payout ratio to be at 40-50 percent * CEO says start to year was better than expected
* Shareholders approve not to distribute dividend for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )