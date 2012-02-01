MILAN Feb 1 Italy's No.2 eyewear maker Safilo said on Wednesday it would not renew a licence agreement with Balenciaga once the accord expires at the end of this year.

Safilo said in a statement its sales of Balenciaga-branded eyewear totalled around 3 million euros last year.

Smaller Italian peer Marcolin said on Wednesday it had reached a preliminary agreement to produce Balenciaga eyewear for five years starting from 2013.

Balenciaga is owned by French luxury group PPR. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)