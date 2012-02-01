Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
MILAN Feb 1 Italy's No.2 eyewear maker Safilo said on Wednesday it would not renew a licence agreement with Balenciaga once the accord expires at the end of this year.
Safilo said in a statement its sales of Balenciaga-branded eyewear totalled around 3 million euros last year.
Smaller Italian peer Marcolin said on Wednesday it had reached a preliminary agreement to produce Balenciaga eyewear for five years starting from 2013.
Balenciaga is owned by French luxury group PPR. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON, June 11 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party lawmakers to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.