MILAN, July 31 Italian eyewear maker Safilo Group posted on Thursday a 23 percent rise in adjusted net profit in the second quarter as sales grew faster in Europe and weather in North America improved after a harsh winter.

The maker of Gucci and Marc Jacobs eyeglasses said revenues rose 3.9 percent in the period to 313 million euros ($419 million). Sales were up 7.4 percent at constant exchange rates.

Its adjusted net profit stood at 15 million euros in the second quarter, up from 12.2 million euros a year earlier.

Adjusted operating profit however fell 4.2 percent to 27.7 million euros.

Safilo lost a key licence to produce Armani-branded eyewear to market leader Luxottica at the beginning of 2013 and has since been working to make up for the loss.

Safilo said on Thursday it had renewed its Tommy Hilfiger deal until the end of 2020, extendable for another five years after that. ($1 = 0.7470 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)