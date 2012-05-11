MILAN May 11 Italian eyeglasses maker Safilo
said on Friday it plans to cut 1,000 jobs after losing
a contract to manufacture eyewear for designer Giorgio Armani to
larger rival Luxottica last November.
The company said it informed unions of its decision and will
enter negotiations "to closely examine the situation" from
Friday until May 28.
Safilo said it will make "all possible efforts to identify
shared solutions to ensure the best possible management of the
overstaffing problem."
On May 4, the company said first quarter sales fell 4
percent to 288.7 million euros because of the phasing-out of its
contract with Armani.
