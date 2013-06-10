MILAN, June 10 Premium eyewear maker Safilo and fellow Italian fashion house Fendi have signed a nine-year brand licensing agreement for the design, production and worldwide distribution of Fendi sunglasses and optical frames, the companies said on Monday.

Fendi will begin selling a range of women's eyewear in January 2014 in its branded shops, as well as in department stores and dedicated optical outlets.

Fendi, owned by French group LVMH, is the latest Italian name to join Safilo's roster of licensed eyewear brands, which already includes Bottega Veneta and Gucci, owned by PPR .

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Jennifer Clark)