BRIEF-China Oil and Gas Group proposes issue of senior notes
* China oil and gas - intends to use proceeds of proposed notes issue to repay certain existing indebtedness including 2013 notes and for general corporate purpose
MILAN, June 10 Premium eyewear maker Safilo and fellow Italian fashion house Fendi have signed a nine-year brand licensing agreement for the design, production and worldwide distribution of Fendi sunglasses and optical frames, the companies said on Monday.
Fendi will begin selling a range of women's eyewear in January 2014 in its branded shops, as well as in department stores and dedicated optical outlets.
Fendi, owned by French group LVMH, is the latest Italian name to join Safilo's roster of licensed eyewear brands, which already includes Bottega Veneta and Gucci, owned by PPR .
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Jennifer Clark)
* China oil and gas - intends to use proceeds of proposed notes issue to repay certain existing indebtedness including 2013 notes and for general corporate purpose
April 6 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd:
CHICAGO, April 5 A dangerous weather system producing severe thunderstorms was expected to continue rolling through the U.S. Southeast and parts of the Midwest on Wednesday night, bringing the threat of tornadoes, forecasters said.